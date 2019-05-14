Sudan transition to last three years: military council

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s Transitional Military Council agreed with the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces opposition alliance that the country’s transition period will last three years, a TMC member said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant General Yasser al-Atta also said DFCF will have two-thirds of the seats on a legislative council and parties that are not part of the alliance will take the rest. A final agreement on the balance of power will be reached with the DFCF within 24 hours, Atta said.