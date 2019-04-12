Transition period can be as short as one month if managed 'without chaos': Sudan military council

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s ruling military council expects a transition period it announced on Thursday to be two years at most, and said it can be as short as one month if it is managed “without chaos”, said the head of the council’s political committee.

The head of the transitional military council, Defence Minister Mohammed Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, said on Thursday when announcing the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir that the council would lead a two-year transition before holding elections.