Sudan delegation to visit U.S. to discuss lifting of terrorism listing: SUNA

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A Sudanese delegation will visit the United States soon to discuss Sudan’s removal from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, state news agency SUNA reported on Sunday.

“The delegation could be formed and travel to the United States this week or next week for discussions about lifting Sudan’s name from the list of nations supporting terrorism,” SUNA quoted the head of the Sudan’s Transitional Military Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, as saying.