Ethiopia PM Abiy in Sudan to meet with chief of military council

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a news conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s prime minister arrived in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Friday to meet with the chief of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, his office said.

“Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, together with his delegation, arrived in Khartoum, Sudan this morning for talks,” Abiy’s office said on Twitter.

On Thursday, a diplomatic source said Ethiopia — where the African Union is based — planned a mediation effort in Sudan, with members of both the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition.