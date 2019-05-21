Former Sudanese intelligence chief's guards block his arrest: prosecutors

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudanese prosecutors ordered the arrest of former intelligence chief for questioning over a bank account but his guards blocked his arrest, the prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

Salah Abdallah Mohamed Salah, known as Salah Gosh, was to be questioned over an account containing 46 billion Sudanese pounds ($1 billion) which was only accessible to him, the prosecutor’s office said.

Gosh, who headed the National Intelligence and Security Service and was once the most influential person in the country after the now-ousted President Omar al-Bashir, was held responsible by protesters for the killing of demonstrators demanding an end to military rule.

Last week the prosecutor charged Bashir and others with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters.

The public prosecutor ordered Bashir to be interrogated on charges of money laundering and financing terrorism earlier this month. There has been no comment from Bashir, who is in prison in Khartoum.