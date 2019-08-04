Sudan factions to sign constitutional declaration on Aug 17 - sources

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s military rulers and the main opposition coalition will put their final signatures on a constitutional declaration on Aug. 17, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters on Sunday.

The two sides reached agreement on Saturday on the shape of a transitional government in lengthy negotiations after veteran leader Omar al-Bashir was ousted by the military in April.

The parties are expected to initial Saturday’s agreement later on Sunday as a preliminary to the final signing in two weeks’ time.

According to the sources, the formation of a sovereign council, which will run the country during a three-year transitional period leading up to elections, will be announced on Aug. 18.

A new prime minister will be named on Aug. 20 and a cabinet on Aug. 28. The cabinet and the sovereign council will meet together on Sept.1, the sources said, paving the way for the appointment of a legislative assembly in three months.

The 300-member legislative assembly will serve during the transitional period. The main opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), will have 67% of its seats and other political groups not associated with Bashir will have the rest.