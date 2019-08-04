Sudan factions to sign constitutional declaration on Aug 17 - sources

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s military rulers and the main opposition coalition will put their final signatures on a constitutional declaration on Aug. 17, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters on Sunday.
The two sides reached agreement on Saturday on the shape of a transitional government in lengthy negotiations after veteran leader Omar al-Bashir was ousted by the military in April.
The parties are expected to initial Saturday’s agreement later on Sunday as a preliminary to the final signing in two weeks’ time.
According to the sources, the formation of a sovereign council, which will run the country during a three-year transitional period leading up to elections, will be announced on Aug. 18.
A new prime minister will be named on Aug. 20 and a cabinet on Aug. 28. The cabinet and the sovereign council will meet together on Sept.1, the sources said, paving the way for the appointment of a legislative assembly in three months.
The 300-member legislative assembly will serve during the transitional period. The main opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), will have 67% of its seats and other political groups not associated with Bashir will have the rest.
Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz in Khartoum, Writing by Mahmoud Mourad and Giles Elgood, Editing by David Evans