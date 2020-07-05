Sudan fires top police officials after protests

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s police chief and his deputy were fired on Sunday, the transitional government said, days after large protests demanding more measures against officials linked to ousted President Omar al-Bashir.

Adel Mohamed Bashaer, director-general of Sudan’s Police Force was “relieved of his duties” and replaced with Ezz Eldin Sheikh Ali, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Twitter without elaborating.

Later, the cabinet said in a statement that Othman Mohamed Younes, Bashaer’s deputy, was also dismissed. No further details were given.

One person was killed and several others injured during largely peaceful demonstrations across Sudan on Tuesday, as tens of thousands of people took to the streets demanding faster reform and a greater role for civilians in the country’s transition towards democracy.

Protesters and pro-democracy groups link the two fired police officials with the administration of Bashir, who was removed from power in April 2019 after months of protests.

The two men could not be immediately reached for comment.