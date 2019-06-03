Sudan forces try to disperse protest camp by force: live TV

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese security forces entered the site of a sit-in in central Khartoum early on Monday amid gunfire, witnesses and Arab television stations said, in what activists said called an attempt to disperse the protest outside the Defence Ministry.

A medical association affiliated to protesters said at least one person was killed and several were injured in the raid, which is still in progress.

“The protesters holding a sit-in in front of the army general command are facing a massacre in a treacherous attempt to disperse the protest,” the main protest group said in a statement, urging the Sudanese people to come to their rescue.

Live images broadcast by Arab television stations showed tents used by the protesters on fire, as other protesters ran away from the scene.

The Sudanese military ousted President Omar al-Bashir in April after months of protests over his 30 years in office.

But thousands of protesters continued to camp outside the Defence Ministry, demanding that military rulers who replaced Bashir hand over power to civilians.