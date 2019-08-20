Sudan forms 11-member sovereign council, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan: TMC spokesman

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan completed the formation on Tuesday of an 11-member sovereign council which will run the country for a three-year transitional period till elections, a spokesman for the ruling military council told a news conference.

The sovereign council will be led by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the transitional military council (TMC), which has ruled Sudan since April, when the military deposed veteran leader Omar Hassan al-Bashir.