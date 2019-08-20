World News
August 20, 2019 / 7:58 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Sudan forms 11-member sovereign council, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan: TMC spokesman

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan completed the formation on Tuesday of an 11-member sovereign council which will run the country for a three-year transitional period till elections, a spokesman for the ruling military council told a news conference.

The sovereign council will be led by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the transitional military council (TMC), which has ruled Sudan since April, when the military deposed veteran leader Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below