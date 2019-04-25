Sudan may face counter coup if no accord on transition: opposition leader

FILE PHOTO: Sudanese opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi meets supporters in Khartoum, Sudan December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan could face a counter coup if military rulers and the opposition don’t reach agreement on a transition of power, opposition leader Sadiq Al Mahdi told Reuters on Thursday.

Al Mahdi said he believed Sudan’s military council would hand over power to civilians if the current stalemate were broken. He also said he would consider running for president only in an election, not during the transition period.