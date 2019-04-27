World News
April 27, 2019 / 1:10 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Sudan opposition hopeful of deal on new transitional council

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A negotiator for Sudan’s opposition alliance said on Saturday after talks with the ruling military council that he expected agreement over the formation of a new body to lead the country’s transition.

“Today we have taken positive steps and we expect to reach an agreement satisfactory to all parties,” said Ayman Nimir, a negotiator for the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces.

“We expect to receive a response from the military council regarding the formation of a sovereign council within hours.”

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below