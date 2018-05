CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir endorsed a major Cabinet reshuffle that includes eight ministers, five ministers of state and 10 governors, state news agency SUNA reported early on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir arrives to welcome South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit at Khartoum airport, Sudan November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An official source told SUNA that details would be announced at a news conference later on Monday.

In April, the president sued a presidential decree relieving Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour of his position.