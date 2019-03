FILE PHOTO: Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir is seen during a swearing in ceremony of new officials after he dissolved the central and state governments in Khartoum, Sudan February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir has reshuffled his cabinet, appointing at least 15 new ministers, state news agency SUNA said on Wednesday.

Changes included the ministers of petroleum, finance and the interior.