FILE PHOTO - Sudan's ex-president Omar al-Bashir leaves the office of the anti-corruption prosecutor in Khartoum, Sudan, June 16, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s ousted president Omar al-Bashir arrived on Monday amid heavy security at the courthouse in the capital Khartoum where he is facing corruption charges, a Reuters witness said.