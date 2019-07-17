World News
July 17, 2019 / 6:39 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Sudan's military council, opposition coalition agree political accord

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s military council and an alliance of opposition groups initialed a political accord on Wednesday as part of a power-sharing deal aimed at leading the African nation to democracy, live television showed.

The accord was signed in Khartoum in the presence of African mediators following a night of marathon talks to iron out some details of the agreement reached earlier this month.

The sides are still working on a constitutional declaration, which is expected to be signed on Friday.

(The story corrects date of signing constitutional document to Friday.)

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

