World News
May 5, 2019 / 4:40 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Sudan's military council says it will present vision for country's transition on Monday

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s military council said on Sunday that it would publish its views for the country’s transitional period on Monday.

The ruling military council agreed on some of the points in a draft constitutional document presented by an opposition alliance last week but disagreed on others, a spokesman for the council, General Shams El Din Kabbashi, said in a televised press conference.

Kabbashi said the opposition’s document was “good” and that negotiations would continue.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Frances Kerry

