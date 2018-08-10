FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Sudan's ruling party backs Bashir for 2020 election: SUNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s ruling party says it will back its leader President Omar al-Bashir as a candidate in the 2020 election, state news agency SUNA reported on Friday, a move that would require a constitutional amendment.

SudanÕs President Omar al-Bashir arrives to welcome South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit at Khartoum airport, Sudan November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Bashir, who has been in power for nearly 30 years, has previously said he would step down in 2020, and has not explicitly stated his intention to run again.

Sudan’s constitution, amended in 2005, limits a president’s number of terms to two.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, John Davison, Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

