One officer and three protesters killed, many wounded in Khartoum: state TV

(Reuters) - One officer and three protesters were killed and many protesters wounded in the Sudanese capital late on Monday, Sudan’s state TV said.

Earlier, heavy gunfire was heard in Khartoum late into the evening, and the transitional military council said a military police officer had been killed and many protesters wounded.

Violence flared after the military council and opposition groups said they had agreed to a power structure for the country’s transition following the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir last month.