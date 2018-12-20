World News
December 20, 2018 / 7:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Eight people dead in Sudan protests: officials

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Eight people died in protests in the Sudanese city of al-Qadarif and in Nile River state on Thursday, officials told local TV.

Six people died in demonstrations in al-Qadarif, the city’s commissioner told Sudania 24 private TV channel. Two people died in Nile River state, a spokesman for the state told the same channel.

(This story has been refiled to remove repeated words in second paragraph)

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz in Khartoum; writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

