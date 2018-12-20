Eight people dead in Sudan protests: officials

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Eight people died in protests in the Sudanese city of al-Qadarif and in Nile River state on Thursday, officials told local TV.

Six people died in demonstrations in al-Qadarif, the city’s commissioner told Sudania 24 private TV channel. Two people died in Nile River state, a spokesman for the state told the same channel.

