People participate in an anti-government protest in Omdurman, Sudan January 9, 2018 in this still image taken from social media video. Haitham Seo/via REUTERS

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - One protester died of injuries sustained during protests in the Sudanese city of Omdurman on Wednesday, medical sources said.

The sources told Reuters that six others were being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds.

The director of hospitals at the Sudanese health ministry said Omdurman hospital has received no casualties from Wednesday’s protests, state news agency SUNA reported.