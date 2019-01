A tire is seen burning during anti-government protests in Khartoum, Sudan January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A 24-year-old man died of his wounds during protests in Sudan on Thursday, a governmental investigatory committee spokesman said.

The death toll since protests broke out in Sudan on Dec. 19 is 29, the spokesman, Amer Mohamed Ibrahim, said.