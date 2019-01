Supporters of Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir chant slogans to his favour during a rally at Green Square in Khartoum, Sudan January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Three Sudanese protesters were killed during demonstrations in the city of Omdurman on Wednesday, the state news agency SUNA said.

The city “witnessed riots and illegal gatherings” that were dispersed by tear gas, SUNA said.