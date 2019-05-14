Sudan committee to investigate targeting of protesters: military council

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s Transitional Military Council formed a joint committee with the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces opposition alliance to investigate the targeting of protesters, DFCF member Madani Abbas Madani said on Wednesday at a joint news conference with the TMC.

At least four people died and dozens were injured during protests on Monday as the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and opposition Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) said they had reached a partial agreement for transition.