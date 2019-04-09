Sudan must deliver credible plan for transition: UK, U.S. and Norway

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudanese authorities must respond to protesters and deliver a credible plan for a political transition, Britain, the United States and Norway said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

“Failing to do so risks causing greater instability. The Sudanese leadership has a grave responsibility to avoid such an outcome,” the troika on Sudan said.

It also called on Sudanese authorities to “to release all political detainees, stop the use of violence against peaceful protesters, remove all restrictions to freedoms, lift the state of emergency and allow for a credible political dialogue”.