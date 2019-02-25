Sudan president bans protests, regulates foreign currency trade

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir delivers a speech at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, Sudan February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir banned public gatherings and protests on Monday in a series of emergency decrees issued as he faces the most sustained anti-government street unrest of his 30 year rule.

In a statement issued by the presidential palace, Bashir also announced a ban on trading or hoarding subsidized fuel products and new regulations on trading and transporting foreign currency and gold.