Sudanese opposition leader's daughter detained: family

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese security forces on Wednesday detained Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, the daughter of a top opposition leader who was Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister, her sister said.

Rabah Sadiq al-Mahdi told Reuters two security vehicles arrived at her sister’s home on Wednesday morning and took her away. Mariam is the deputy head of the opposition Umma Party which her father Sadiq al-Mahdi heads.