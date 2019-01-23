Qatar's Emir expresses support for Sudan stability as he meets Bashir

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrives to attend a visit and a dinner at the Orsay Museum on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said he supported Sudan’s unity and stability as he met Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir on Wednesday, the Qatari royal court said.

Bashir arrived in Qatar on Tuesday amid near-daily protests that have broken out across Sudan calling for the end of his 30-year rule.

The two leaders discussed the “latest developments” and “challenges” facing Sudan as well the peace process in Sudan’s war-torn Darfur region, the statement said.