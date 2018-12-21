Sudanese police fire tear gas at dozens of protesters in Omdurman, Atbara and North Kordofan: witnesses

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese police forces fired tear gas to disperse dozens of protesters in the cities of Omdurman and Atbara and the state of North Kordofan, witnesses said on Friday.

There were also small-scale demonstrations across at least seven neighborhoods in the capital Khartoum shortly after Friday noon prayers, but they were short-lived, witnesses said.

Police had stepped up their presence outside Khartoum’s main mosques ahead of an anticipated third day of demonstrations.