Dozens protest near Khartoum after Friday prayers

OMDURMAN, Sudan (Reuters) - Dozens of protesters chanted anti-government slogans as they left a major mosque following Friday prayers in Omdurman, near the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, a Reuters witness said.

The gathering was quickly dispersed after security forces fired teargas at the crowd.

The protest was significantly smaller than other demonstrations seen in Sudan in recent weeks, triggered by price increases and shortages of cash and fuel following months of deteriorating economic conditions