Military deploys in Sudan's capital, anti-Bashir protest grows: Reuters witness

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s army deployed troops around the defense ministry, while soldiers and security agency personnel were deployed on key roads and bridges in Khartoum early on Thursday, as thousands of people flocked to an anti-government protest outside the ministry, a Reuters witness said.

Earlier, state television said the armed forces would make an important announcement amid speculation a coup attempt could be underway against President Omar al-Bashir following months of protests against his 30-year rule.

As the country awaited that announcement, more people joined the sit-in outside the ministry in central Khartoum, where protesters chanted: “It has fallen, we won.”