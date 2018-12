FILE PHOTO: A bonfire is lit along the street during protests against price increases in Atbara, Nile River state in northeastern Sudan December 20, 2018. REUTERS/El tayeb Siddig

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir warned citizens against responding to “attempts to instill frustration” on Monday, in his first public comments on the sixth day of anti-government protests in the capital Khartoum.

The official Sudan News Agency said Bashir had met security aides, and quoted him as saying the state was “continuing with economic reforms that provide citizens with a decent life”.