Sudan unrest enter second month with protests in Omdurman

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Sunday at several hundred protesters and chased them down side streets, a Reuters witness said, as anti-government protests entered their second month

The protesters had blocked Al Arbaeen street, one of the main arteries in Omdurman, across the Nile from the center of the capital, Khartoum. Some raised two fingers in victory signs as tear gas was fired at them.

About 30 trucks carrying security personnel, some in uniform and some in plain clothes, were deployed to the area.

Near daily demonstrations triggered by a worsening economic crisis have shaken Sudan since Dec. 19. Protesters have called for an end to President Omar al-Bashir’s three-decade rule, blaming him for the country’s problems.