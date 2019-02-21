Sudanese security forces arrest prominent party leaders: opposition member

(Reuters) - Sudanese security forces arrested a number of prominent party leaders who were on their way to deliver a petition to the presidential palace calling for a change in government, a leading member of the largest opposition party said.

Those arrested included Mohamed Mokhtar al-Khatib, the general-secretary of the Communist Party and three leading members of the Umma Party, said Rabah Sadiq al-Mahdi, daughter of opposition leader Sadiq al-Mahdi who heads the Umma Party.