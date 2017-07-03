FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a month
Sudan's wanted president to visit Russia next month: ministry
#World News
July 3, 2017 / 11:55 AM / in a month

Sudan's wanted president to visit Russia next month: ministry

1 Min Read

Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir speaks during a press conference after the oath of the prime minister and first vice president Bakri Hassan Saleh at the palace in Khartoum, Sudan March 2, 2017.Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir will travel to Russia next month, Khartoum authorities said on Monday, a rare overseas trip for a leader wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity.

Sudan's foreign ministry said Bashir was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues.

The visit, scheduled for the second half of August, comes as Sudan awaits a decision by the United States on whether to lift a 20-year-old trade embargo and other major sanctions.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lisa Barrington

