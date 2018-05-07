FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 2:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sudan in talks with Saudi Arabia for five-year oil aid agreement: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan is in talks with Saudi Arabia for an oil aid agreement that would have the kingdom supply its oil needs for five years on credit, Sudan Oil Minister Abdulrahman Othman said on Monday.

Othman said the deal would provide about 1.8 million tonnes of oil per year to Sudan, which has been hit in recent months by fuel shortages that have forced people to queue at gas stations for hours.

A source in the presidency’s office in Sudan said the final agreement is expected to be signed within days.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Adrian Croft

