World News
January 24, 2019 / 11:17 AM / in 3 hours

Member of Sudan intelligence service killed in clash with army troops: statement

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - One member of Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Service was killed and several other people were wounded on Wednesday night in a clash between members of the service and army troops in Port Sudan, a security body said in a statement.

The incident in the Red Sea city was the first of its kind between security and military forces since a wave of anti-government protests that has rocked Sudan began on Dec. 19.

The statement came from Major-General Mohamed Moussa Omar, secretary of a committee that oversees security in Sudan’s Red Sea province.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below