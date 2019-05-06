Sudanese forces seize weapons, including explosives belts: agency

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese forces seized explosives belts, guns including rifles fitted with silencers, devices used to detonate explosives remotely and satellite telephones in a raid on a property in the capital Khartoum, the state news agency reported on Monday.

A contingent of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), acing on a tip, carried out the raid in al-Taif district of Khartoum, the agency said.

It was not known if the weapons cache was linked in any way to the country’s current political crisis. The news agency did not say if anyone was arrested or who owned the weapons.

Autocratic President Omar al-Bashir, who had been in power for 30 years, was ousted last month by the military following months of protests.

The demonstrations, which have been peaceful, have continued as opposition groups demand that the military, which currently rules through a Transitional Military Council, hand over power to civilians.