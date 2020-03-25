World News
Sudan's minister of defense dies of heart attack in south Sudan

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s minister of defense, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, where he was taking part in peace negotiations between the government and armed movements in Juba, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early on Wednesday.

Omar was a member of the Sovereign Council that took power under a 39-month power-sharing deal with a civilian government after the toppling of former president Omar al-Bashir.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Writing by Samar Hassan, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

