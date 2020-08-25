Sudan's PM says held 'direct' talks with Pompeo

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said he held “direct and transparent” talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Khartoum on Tuesday, including over removing Sudan from a U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list.
Hamdok said the two also discussed support for Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government, and that he was looking forward to “positive tangible steps” to support Sudan’s revolution.
