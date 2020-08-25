Sudan says transitional government not mandated to normalise ties with Israel: spokesman

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday that the country’s transitional government was not mandated to normalise ties with Israel, its cabinet spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hamdok reaffirmed the importance of separating normalisation of ties from a U.S. decision on removing Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, Faisal Saleh said.