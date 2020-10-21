U.S. has begun process of removing Sudan from state terrorism list - Pompeo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at the airport in Dubrovnik, Croatia, October 2, 2020. Darko Bandic/ Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has begun the process of removing Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism and is also working “diligently” to get Khartoum to recognize Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Pompeo spoke to reporters just days after President Donald Trump announced Sudan would be taken off the terrorism list after it transferred funds to compensate U.S. victims and their families. However, Pompeo stopped short of saying Sudan’s removal would be linked to whether it would agree to normalize relations with Israel.