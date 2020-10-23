Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Trump tells Congress he will rescind Sudan's status as state sponsor of terrorism

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during the third and final presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has told the U.S. Congress he will rescind Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, the White House said on Friday, after Sudan transferred $335 million into an account for victims and their families.

“President Donald J. Trump has informed Congress of his intent to formally rescind Sudan’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism,” the White House said in a statement. “This follows on Sudan’s recent agreement to resolve certain claims of United States victims of terror and their families.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

