Schwarz offers asset sales to allay EU concerns about Suez unit buy: source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German retailer Schwarz Group has offered to sell assets to address EU competition concerns about its bid for French waste and water management company Suez’s recycling business, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Schwarz, whose PreZero environmental division is making the acquisition, put in its offer to the European Commission on Wednesday, a filing on the EU competition watchdog showed.

The Commission is scheduled to decide by April 14 whether to accept the concessions, demand more or open a four-month long investigation of the deal.

Schwarz was not immediately available for a comment.

Suez is selling its Recycling & Recovery operations - excluding plastic recycling and hazardous waste treatment activities - in the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Poland, to Schwarz as part of its 2030 strategic plan and amid a hostile bid from rival Veolia. The business has an enterprise value of 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

Schwarz owns German retail chains Lidl and Kaufland.

