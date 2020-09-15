Caixa has no plans to enter bidding consortium for Engie's stake in Suez: source

The logo of Bankia is reflected next to Caixabank's logo in a glass window of bank offices near Barcelona, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Spain, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - The investment holding of Spanish lender Caixabank CABK.MC has no plans to take part to any bidding consortium that could submit a bid for Engie's stake in French utility firm Suez SEVI.PA, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Caixa ranks as Suez’s second biggest shareholder through its investment unit which holds a 5.9% stake in the company.

The source said Caixa is waiting to see the outcome of a bid proposal made by French water and waste management company Veolia VIE.PA for the 29.9% of Suez held by Engie ENGIE.PA - its top investor.

He added Caixa is not playing any active role in trying to help Suez fend off Veolia’s bid approach.

Suez management sees Veolia’s bid approach as hostile and is working on finding an alternative solution to Veolia that could see a consortium of financial investors make a rival bid for Engie’s stake, sources have said.

Representatives at Spain’s Criteria, the parent company of Caixabank, and Suez declined to comment.