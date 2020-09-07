French public lender CDC says friendly Veolia/Suez deal is possible

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen on the company headquarters at la Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - A friendly deal between French utilities Veolia (VIE.PA) and Suez (SEVI.PA) may be possible, the head of French public lender CDC said on Monday, adding the creation of a “national champion” would be a “good thing”.

On Sunday, the head of Suez dismissed an offer by water and waste management rival Veolia to buy a stake as “disastrous” for France.

“The creation of a national champion seems a good thing in our view (...) It is possible that a friendly deal is in the works,” Eric Lombard said during a press conference.

CDC holds a 5.7% stake in Veolia and a 1.5% stake in Suez.