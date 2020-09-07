French public lender CDC says friendly Veolia/Suez deal is possible

PARIS (Reuters) - A friendly deal between French utilities Veolia (VIE.PA) and Suez (SEVI.PA) may be possible, the head of French public lender CDC said on Monday, adding the creation of a “national champion” would be a “good thing”.
On Sunday, the head of Suez dismissed an offer by water and waste management rival Veolia to buy a stake as “disastrous” for France.
“The creation of a national champion seems a good thing in our view (...) It is possible that a friendly deal is in the works,” Eric Lombard said during a press conference.
CDC holds a 5.7% stake in Veolia and a 1.5% stake in Suez.
