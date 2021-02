FILE PHOTO: The logo of Veolia is seen at the Veolia Campus in Nantes, France, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French water and waste management firm Veolia filed its latest offer on Monday for smaller rival Suez, its chief executive Antoine Frerot said.

Frerot also told reporters Veolia has reiterated its commitments towards preserving jobs as part of any deal.