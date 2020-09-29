France's Engie in no rush to decide on Veolia's bid for Suez: chairman

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen in Nantes, France, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French utility Engie ENGIE.PA is not in a rush to decide on Veolia's VIE.PA bid for a 29.9% stake in smaller rival Suez SEVI.PA, Engie's chairman said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, Jean-Pierre Clamadieu also said that the expiry of Veolia’s offer and the fact that no counter-bid has emerged has put Engie under pressure.

Clamadieu said that Veolia has committed to keep workforce until the end of 2023 in case of acquisition of Suez.

Engie owns almost 32% of Suez.