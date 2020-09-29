Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials & Utilities

France's Suez will have to start talks with Veolia-Engie chairman

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SUEZ is seen on the company headquarters at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French waste and water management Suez's SEVI.PA management will have to yield and start discussions with bigger rival Veolia VIE.PA, utility Engie's ENGIE.PA chairman said on Tuesday.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu also told members of parliament that the French state has approved Engie’s new strategic decisions, that include the sale of financial holdings.

Engie owns almost 32% of Suez and the French state holds a 23.6% stake in Engie.

