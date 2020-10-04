French finance minister says there has been progress in talks over Suez

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday there had been progress in talks over French utility Suez SEVI.PA, of which rival Veolia wants to buy close to a third of the shares.
Suez earlier on Sunday rejected assurances from Veolia VIE.PA that it will not make a hostile bid for the whole company after closing in on a deal to buy a 29.9% stake from power group Engie ENGIE.PA.
Le Maire told reporters in a call that a deal was still possible on Suez and he expressed hopes that both sides would work towards a friendly agreement in the coming hours.
Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain and Giles Elgood
