France's Veolia does not rule out hostile bid for Suez: CEO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Veolia is seen at the Veolia Campus in Nantes, France, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - French waste and water management Veolia's VIE.PA CEO Antoine Frerot said on Wednesday that the company could launch a hostile bid to buy the bulk of Engie's ENGIE.PA stake in Suez SEVI.PA.

Frerot told reporters that a hostile bid on Suez was not the preferred scenario.

Veolia raised its offer to buy a 29.9% stake in smaller rival Suez to 18 euros per share from 15.5 euros per share.

Engie owns almost 32% of Suez.

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Sarah White; Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Louise Heavens

